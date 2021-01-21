Happy Birthday SSR: Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor And A Few Others Drop Heartfelt Messages

Today being Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 35th birth anniversary, most of his fans and Bollywood stars have reminisced him by dropping heartfelt messages on social media… Sushant Singh Rajput was born on 21st January 1985 and slowly became an ace actor with all his hard work and ace acting skills. Being an outsider of Bollywood, he did everything on his own and carved a niche for himself.

Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon, Kiara Ali Advani, Mukesh Chhabra and a few others dropped heartfelt messages… While KanganaRanaut targeted Bollywood A-listers and producers like Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar and Aaditya Chopra and blamed them for ruining Sushant Singh's career…

Along with a cool pic of Sushant Singh, Kriti also wrote, "This is how I'll remember you.. Smiling like a child! 💖

Happy Birthday Sush❤️

I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are..❤️".

He had clicked this one during the promotions of #detectivebyomkeshbakshi

Through your films you will always be remembered.

Happy Birthday #SushantSinghRajput ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PSWr4FbyUK — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) January 21, 2021

Happy birthday Sushant 🤗 miss you bro 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KXdVRgeB65 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) January 21, 2021

Well, KanganaRanaut once gain created a buzz on her Twitter page, dropping posts about Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion of his 35th birthday…

Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn't assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...

Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/xqgq2PBi0Y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Speaking about movie mafia and how they harassed Sushant Singh, Kangana wrote, "Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn't assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...

Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay".

Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay".

Never forget Sushant spoke about YashRaj films banning him,He also spoke about Karan Johar showing him big dreams and dumping his film on streaming, then crying to the whole world that Sushant is a flop actor. Never forget all Mahesh Bhatt children are depressed yet he told(cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Through this spoke, about Yash Raj Films banned Sushant Singh and dumping him…

She wrote, "Never forget Sushant spoke about Yashraj films banning him, He also spoke about Karan Johar showing him big dreams and dumping his film on streaming, then crying to the whole world that Sushant is a flop actor. Never forget all Mahesh Bhatt children are depressed yet he told(cont)".

Sushant that he will die Parveen Babi death, he self admittedly gave him therapy. These people collectively killed him and Sushant himslef wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive never forget #SushantSinghRajput #SushantDay — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Targeting Bollywood A-listers and doling about Parveen Babi's death, she wrote, "Sushant that he will die Parveen Babi death, he self admittedly gave him therapy. These people collectively killed him and Sushant himself wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive never forget #SushantSinghRajput #SushantDay".

Further, she continued with a couple of posts…

Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don't let anyone tell you that you arnt good enough, don't trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Tagging this day as 'Sushant Day', she said her fans to celebrate it for him… "Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don't let anyone tell you that you arnt good enough, don't trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay".

Finally, she dropped 4 reasons for Sushant's murder targeting Bollywood biggies…

I have said enough about this but still it isn't enough. Chronology of Sushant murder.

1) Fall out with Aaditya Chopra because self made Sushant refused to be bound by their evil capitalists contracts.Chopra promised to destroy him.

2) KJO and Chopra bound by Nepotism love (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

"I have said enough about this but still it isn't enough. Chronology of Sushant murder.

1) Fall out with Aaditya Chopra because self-made Sushant refused to be bound by their evil capitalist's contracts. Chopra promised to destroy him.

2) KJO and Chopra bound by Nepotism love (cont)".

Decided to take the matter in his hands, after blockbuster Dhoni KJO promised SSR a franchise but instead dumped him. SSR said he was heartbroken about it.

3) Mafia PR started to circulate obnoxious maligning campaign against him calling him a rapist and drug addict. (Cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

In this tweet, she doled out how Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar have targeted him… "Decided to take the matter in his hands, after blockbuster Dhoni KJO promised SSR a franchise but instead dumped him. SSR said he was heartbroken about it.

3) Mafia PR started to circulate obnoxious maligning campaign against him calling him a rapist and drug addict. (Cont)".

4) Just then Mahesh Bhatt entred his life and started to psyche him that he is bound to go Parveen Babi way because he was depressed, Bhatt saab if all depressed people go Babi way then your daughter Shaheen should also go that way she is official brand ambassador of depression. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Speaking about Mahesh Bhatt, she doled out, "4. Just then Mahesh Bhatt entred his life and started to psyche him that he is bound to go Parveen Babi way because he was depressed, Bhatt saab if all depressed people go Babi way then your daughter Shaheen should also go that way she is official brand ambassador of depression."

Sushant Singh Rajout killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging to the ceiling in his apartment and sent shock waves to Bollywood. His suicide has given rise to many doubts but nothing is proved till now. His rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in this case and was also investigated by NCB officialswith the allegations of consuming drugs.

