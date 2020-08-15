Happy Independence Day: Amitabh Bachchan Salutes All The 'Health Workers' Who Are Fighting Against The Pandemic On This Auspicious Day

Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is all recovered from Covid-19 pandemic and is back to home a few days ago. All his family are now safe and healthy. Well, as Amitabh stays active on social media, he keeps on sharing his thoughts, shayari's and updates.

Well, today being 'Independence Day', this ace Bollywood actor saluted all the health workers who are fighting with Covid-19 pandemic in this crisis period. He dropped an amazing post on his Instagram page and called them as the 'True Warriors'… Have a look!









In this post, we can see a collage of Amitabh Bachchan folding his hands with the Indian Flag background. The first pic in the collage is showing off 'White Angels' dressed up as 'Health Workers'. Be it doctors, nurses or all the health officials, they are working 24/7 for the recovery of Covid-19 patients.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.. the true warriors in the fight against the Pandemic .. salute .. and on this auspicious DAY of INDEPENCE WISHES FOR PEACE PROSPERITY AND HARMONY ..".

Well, it is a great work… All the doctors and other hospital staff are fighting hard and risking their lives to treat the Coronavirus attacked patients. So, we all need to salute them for their great work…

Happy Independence Day…