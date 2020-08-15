Happy Independence Day: Salman Khan Celebrates This Special Day Crooning 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha' Song

Bollywood Dabangg hero Salman Khan has turned this 74th Independence Day into a special one by crooning "Saare Jahan Se Achcha…" song. This young hero who is all known for his ace acting skills, completely changed his platform in this lockdown period and made us witness his farmer avatar. He even lent his voice for his 'Tere Bina…' music album and entertained us to the core amidst the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Well, Salman Khan took to his Instagram page and dropped a small video of his crooning and wished his fans…









In this video, our dear Sallu Bhai is seen sporting in a black outfit and singing the song "Saare Jahan Se Achcha…" with much pride…This video shows off his love for the country and respect towards the nation!!!

Coming to Salman Khan's work front, he will be next seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' movie which will be directed by Prabhu Deva. This movie has Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Salman Khan also announced his next movie recently with Sajid Nadiadwala which is titled as 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Even the sequel for Kick movie Kick 2 is announced and beautiful Jacqueline will be seen as his love interest in this movie.