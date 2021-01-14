Happy Lohri: Amitabh Bachchan Extends His Wishes To All His Fans With Shaayari

Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan who always stays active on social media has extended the 'Lohri' festival wishes to all his fans on this special day through Twitter and also jotted down a couple of 'Shaayari's'. He dropped his animated pics with kites and shared the Indian map and marked the places where the 'Pongal' festival is celebrated…

T 3783 - मकर संक्रांती च्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !! 😇🙏🏻

तिळगुळ घ्या ... गोड गोड बोला !!!

#2021



हर दिशा में ,

अवसर एक , त्योहार अनेक

अनेकता में एकता , उत्साहक अनेक ~ ab pic.twitter.com/stL3WGiBpJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2021

Along with the map of India and marking the places which celebrate 'Sankranti', Big B also dropped a shaayari about this festival, "मकरसंक्रांतीच्याहार्दिकशुभेच्छा !! Smiling face with haloFolded hands



तिळगुळघ्या ... गोडगोडबोला !!!

#2021

हरदिशामें ,

अवसरएक ,त्योहारअनेक

अनेकतामेंएकता ,उत्साहकअनेक ~ ab".

T 3783 - जिन सभी ने , मुझे व्यक्तिगत, मकर संक्रांति की शुभकामनाएँ भेजी हैं , उन्हें मैं अपना आभार प्रकट करता हूँ । सब को उत्तर न दे पाउँगा । संख्या अधिक है । तो इस माध्यम से आप सब को धनयवाद और मेरी शुभकामनाएँ स्नेह 🙏❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MbgcZezUti — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2021

Big B also shared a couple of pics holding the kites and jotted down a shaayari, "T 3783 - जिनसभीने ,मुझेव्यक्तिगत, मकरसंक्रांतिकीशुभकामनाएँभेजीहैं , उन्हेंमैंअपनाआभारप्रकटकरताहूँ।सबकोउत्तरनदेपाउँगा।संख्याअधिकहै।तोइसमाध्यमसेआपसबकोधनयवादऔरमेरीशुभकामनाएँस्नेह".

T 3783 - आज के इस शुभ दिन की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ , स्नेह ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/29fnsnGLf7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2021

In this post, Big B also shared the images of God and extended his wishes to all his fans… "T 3783 - आजकेइसशुभदिनकीअनेकअनेकशुभकामनाएँ ,स्नेह".

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted about Indian cricketers and listed down the names of cricketers who are blessed with daughters…

T 3782 - An input from Ef laksh ~



"... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ? 🙏'' pic.twitter.com/KubpvdOzjt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2021

In this post, he listed the names of Raina, Gambhir, Shami, Rahane, Jadeja, Pujara, Saha, Bhajji, Natarajan, Umesh Yadav and said that all of them are blessed with daughters. He also added a quirky comment that Dhoni's daughter Ziva will lead the future Team India women's cricket team as the captian same like Dhoni…



"T 3782 - An input from Eflaksh ~ "... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ?".