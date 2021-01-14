Happy Lohri: Amitabh Bachchan Extends His Wishes To All His Fans With Shaayari

X
Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan who always stays active on social media has extended the 'Lohri' festival wishes to all his fans on this special day through Twitter and also jotted down a couple of 'Shaayari's'. He dropped his animated pics with kites and shared the Indian map and marked the places where the 'Pongal' festival is celebrated…

Along with the map of India and marking the places which celebrate 'Sankranti', Big B also dropped a shaayari about this festival, "मकरसंक्रांतीच्याहार्दिकशुभेच्छा !! Smiling face with haloFolded hands

तिळगुळघ्या ... गोडगोडबोला !!!

#2021

हरदिशामें ,

अवसरएक ,त्योहारअनेक

अनेकतामेंएकता ,उत्साहकअनेक ~ ab".

Big B also shared a couple of pics holding the kites and jotted down a shaayari, "T 3783 - जिनसभीने ,मुझेव्यक्तिगत, मकरसंक्रांतिकीशुभकामनाएँभेजीहैं , उन्हेंमैंअपनाआभारप्रकटकरताहूँ।सबकोउत्तरनदेपाउँगा।संख्याअधिकहै।तोइसमाध्यमसेआपसबकोधनयवादऔरमेरीशुभकामनाएँस्नेह".

In this post, Big B also shared the images of God and extended his wishes to all his fans… "T 3783 - आजकेइसशुभदिनकीअनेकअनेकशुभकामनाएँ ,स्नेह".

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted about Indian cricketers and listed down the names of cricketers who are blessed with daughters…

In this post, he listed the names of Raina, Gambhir, Shami, Rahane, Jadeja, Pujara, Saha, Bhajji, Natarajan, Umesh Yadav and said that all of them are blessed with daughters. He also added a quirky comment that Dhoni's daughter Ziva will lead the future Team India women's cricket team as the captian same like Dhoni…

"T 3782 - An input from Eflaksh ~ "... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ?".

