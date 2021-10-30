HBD Ananya Pandey: Kareena, Katrina And A Few Others Birthday Love On His B-Town Actress

Bollywood's glam doll Ananya Pandey is celebrating her 23rd birthday today and turned a year older. She is in the best phase of her career and is having a couple of prestigious and interesting projects in her hand. On this special occasion, Anaya's friends, fans and co-stars wished her through social media and showered their love on her!



Her sister Bhavana Pandey shared a lovely post on her Instagram…

Along with sharing a few childhood and present pics of this lovely actress, she also wrote, "WE LOVE YOU !!!!!!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️Happy Birthday my most gorgeous girl !!!! You are Beautiful Inside Out !!!".

Even Sophie Choudry, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ekta Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar, Farah Khan Kunder and a few others wished her through the comments section!

Speaking about Ananya's work front, she will be next seen in Shakun Batra's untitled movie and Vijay Devarakonda's Liger movie.

Liger being the Puri Jagannadh's directorial becomes Vijay Devarakonda's tenth film and Puri's 37th project. This movie is being produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions, Puri Connects banners. Vijay will essay the role of a boxer and underwent martial arts training in Thailand. Ananya Pandey will be seen as the lead actress in this sports drama. Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy and roped in to play the prominent roles in this movie while Mani Sharma is all set to score the tunes.

The release date of this sports drama is not yet announced and it is postponed due to Covid-19. Liger movie is being made in 5 languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Happy Birthday Ananya Pandey…