HBD Hrithik Roshan: Rakesh Roshan, Pinky And Sussane Khan Shower Birthday Love On This B-Town Actor

Today is a special day for all the fans of Hrithik Roshan… He is celebrating his 48th birthday and turned a year older. On this special day, he is receiving birthday wishes from all his fans and co-stars too. Well, even his dear family members like his father Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan and his ex-wife Sussane Khan also showered birthday love on this B-Town Greek God. Well, the makers of his Vikram Vedha movie also shared the first look poster on their Twitter page…



Rakesh Roshan

Along with sharing a pic with his son Hrithik, Rakesh wished him jotting down, "Happy birthday Duggu my sun ☀️ keep shining as always, you are my pride and joy a son after my own [email protected]".

Pinky Roshan

Hrithik's mother Pinky showeredall his love on her dear son… She shared a pic with him and wrote a heart-felt note, "The moon the son the mother and her son happy birthday Duggu you were born to give life to others you live to see people live better your hands never take only give your eyes can bring out emotions in everyone your heart is so pure that lead people to follow the path of truth your speech problem was a challenge to overcome YOU are an institution in yourself you inspire millions and millions love you right back stay blessed always is my earnest prayer to the Universe happy birthday. A star was born 10-1-74".

Sussane Khan

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussane Khan shared a beautiful video of Hrithik Roshan which also has their kids having happy time with their dear dad… She also wished him jotting down, "Happy Happy birthday Rye.. U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals".

Now, let's check the first look poster of Hrithik Roshan from Vikram Vedha movie… Take a look!

Hrithik shared it on his Instagram page and wrote, "वेधा VEDHA #vikramvedha".

Well, Radhika Apte who is one of the lead actresses of this movie also shared the poster and wished Hrithik too… "Here's wishing @hrithikroshan a very happy birthday! Delighted to present the first look of Vedha in #VikramVedha. Hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022. #VedhaFirstLook #VikramVedha #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan".

Well, even the makers shared the first look poster of Hrithik and unveiled the release date of this movie, "Here's wishing Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday! Delighted to present the first look of Vedha in #VikramVedha. Hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022."

Hrithik Roshan looked in a classy avatar wearing a black kurta but his face and body is seen filled with blood marks. He is seen in a market and might be involved in a fight!

Speaking about Vikram Vedha movie, this movie makes the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan after 19 long years. They were last seen together on the big screens in 2002's Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. Vikram Vedha movie is the remake of Kollywood's 2017 movie with the same name. It had Madhavan and Vijay in the lead roles whereas Madhavan was seen as a cop while Vijay essayed the gangster role. Well, Pushkar and Gayathri who directed the original movie will handle the remake too and this movie will be produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment banners.

Going with the plot, Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of a cop while Hrithik will be seen as a gangster in this movie. The movie will hit the big screens on 30th September, 2022.

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan… Do keep entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!!!