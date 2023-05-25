HBD Karan Johar: The First Look Posters Of Alia And Ranveer Are Out From ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar is back to his director seat by helming the most-awaited Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie. As he is celebrating his 51st birthday today, all his fans and co-stars are wishing him through social media. Well, even Karan also surprised all the netizens by unveiling the first look posters of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from the movie and started off the promotions with cool appeals…



Along with Karan Johar, even Alia and Ranveer also shared the first look posters of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Ranveer also wrote, “Yaaron ka yaar aur dilon ka dildaar - Rocky! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year. In cinemas 28th July, 2023.”

Ranveer looked cool sporting in a modish appeal. In the first poster he sported in a golden shirt and flaunted his chiselled body with a long gold chain. Coming to the second one, he wore a biker’s jacket with pointed studs and also added cool sunnies with million dollar smile!

Here is our Rani… She looked classy in the saree!

Here are the four new posters of the lead actors Rocky and Rani… In the first one, Ranveer wore a denim jacket and is seen hugging his Rani with all smiles! The second one is a complete modish one showcasing them with a pub backdrop in complete black attires. The third one is a lovely one showcasing them in statement red outfits! The last one also looked awesome and they sported in golden outfits with beautiful smiles.

Karan also shared the same posters and wrote, “It's Rocky & Rani's world & you're about to live in it! BUT stay tuned, because you’re about to meet their parivaar too!”

Casting Details of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani:

• Dharmendra

• Jaya Bachchan

• Shabana Azmi

• Ranveer Singh as Rocky Kathuria

• Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee

• Tota Roy Chowdhury

• Saswata Chatterjee

• Karmveer Choudhary

• Arjun Bijlani

• Shraddha Arya

• Sriti Jha

• Arjit Taneja

• Churni Ganguly

• Amrita Puri as Amrita Mehra, Rocky's girlfriend

• Sara Ali Khan in a cameo

Well, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani being a new-age romantic drama, it is directed by Karan Johar and he is also producing the movie under his home banner Dharma Productions. Well, the families of lead actors also hold ace actors as Jaya Bachchan and she is going to essay the role of Rocky’s mother and coming to Rani’s side, here enters the most beautiful veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

This movie will hit the theatres on 28th July, 2023…

Happy Birthday Karan Johar…