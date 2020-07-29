HBD Sanjay Dutt: Manyata Dutt Misses Her Husband And Wishes Him With A Heart-Felt Post

Sanjay Dutt turned 61 today and is celebrating his birthday in a lockdown mode… He is also alone at his home as his dear wife Maanayata Dutt flew to Dubai along with her kids before the lockdown was announced… Since then they are stuck there!!!

Maanayata Dutt showered all her lover on Sanjay Dutt and wished him on this special day with a heart-felt post… Have a look!

Maanayata dropped a lovely pic and made us go awe… Both are seen holding each other with much love and posed to cams!!! She also wrote, "Happy birthday love .....love you 😍🥰😘❤️ #missingyou #godbless #love #grace #positivity #dutts #birthdaymonth #beautifullife #thankyougod 🙏".



Even Ajay Devgn wished this ace actor through Instagram and dropped an amazing pic!

In this post, both Ajay and Sanjay are seen posing to cams and looking at something… He wrote, "Hi Sanju, Many Happy Returns of the day🎂

@duttsanjay

Well, it was just a few hours ago, we witnessed the ferocious poster of KGF Chapter 2. Sanjay looked awesome in the first look poster and raised the goosebumps with villainous appeal…

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt… Stay happy and keep entertaining us with your ace acting skills…