Here Is How Salman Khan Celebrated The ‘Raksha Bandhan’ Festival With His Entire Family

Bollywood's 'Dabangg' hero Salman Khan made all his fans go awe by dropping his 'Raksha Bandhan' celebrations video on his Instagram page… It is already known that Sallu Bhai celebrated this festival with all his family members. A few hours ago, he dropped the 'Rakhi' clicks of all the boys together where they were seen flaunting the 'Rakhi's' showing off their muscle power…

Off late, this 'Bhajrangi Bhaijaan' actor also dropped an awesome video and showed us how he celebrated the festival in a gala way amidst off his family members. Being the first festival of his niece Ayaat Khan Sharma, Sallu Bhai turned it special for her…





The video started off with little Aahil showing off his gleaming rakhi… Then Arpita is seen tying rakhi's to all his brothers and then little Aayat comes up with her Rakhi… She ties it to her little brother Aahil with the help of her mumma… Then Alvira Khan also ties rakhi's to her brothers. This video holds all the cute glimpses of Salman Khan's whole family including his brothers, nephews and sisters along with nephews and nieces.

Salman Khan also drops a few words beside this post and doles out the importance of this festival in his life… "Happy Raksha Bandhan - Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai, Janmon ka sangam hai..."

Coming to Salman Khan's work front, he will be next seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' movie which will be directed by Prabhu Deva. This movie has Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Salman Khan also announced his next movie recently with Sajid Nadiadwala which is titled as 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.