Here Is The First Glimpse Of Akshay Kumar’s Look In ‘Bell Bottom’ Movie

We all know that Akshay Kumar is the busiest actor in Bollywood. He always goes with 3-4 projects in hand and also treats all his fans with more than two outings on the big screens in a year. Post lockdown our dear 'Sooryavanshi'actor is back to his shooting spot and joined 'Bell Bottom' sets. Bell Bottom movie is being filmed based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero.

Bollywood's ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh has dropped a couple of pics from the sets of 'Bell Bottom' and unveiled Akshay's look in this movie… Have a look!

In this post, Taran has dropped 4 pics of Akshay Kumar straight from the sets of 'Bell Bottom' movie… The first one is Akshay standing beside a red modish car and sporting in a sweatshirt and teamed it up with a jacket. His green shoes and black sunnies made him look cool. In the second pic, he completely changed his look and appeared suave in suit avatar. The third pic also has the same outfit and Akshay is seen getting down the car. This time, he is seen getting down the truck sporting in the sweatshirt attire.

Taran also wrote, "FIRST GLIMPSE... Unveiling the look of #AkshayKumar from spy thriller #BellBottom... Set in the 1980s, the film is currently being filmed in #Glasgow... Costars #VaaniKapoor, #HumaQureshi and #LaraDutta... Directed by Ranjit M Tewari... 2 April 2021 release."

This flick has Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. Bell Bottom is going to be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is bankrolled by VashuBhagnani, JackkyBhagnani, DeepshikaDeshmukh, Monisha Advani, MadhuBhojwani and NikkhilAdvani Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment banners.