Here We Introduce Alia Bhatt As Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai… The mafia queen is ready to make the audience witness her charisma on the big screens. Our dear cutie pie of Bollywood Alia Bhatt is playing this role under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia has grabbed this bigger than lifetime role and is very much excited to see herself on the screen as the mafia queen.

It was just yesterday, the makers of this movie dropped the motion title poster on the internet. Alia Bhatt shared it on her Instagram account… Here we bring it for our readers… Have a look!





Today morning, the makers again made the audience go mad with Alia Bhatt's poster as Gagubai. It is Gangubai's teenage image where Alia is seen in a bygone dress with two pigtails. Even a gun is seen in the image which shows off the intensity of Alia's character.

In another poster, Alia is seen as middle-aged Gangubai draping a sari and looking intense with that over-sized red bindi and silver jewellery. The darkened kajal, maroon lips, black mark on her face and on-point makeup gave her the perfect look of a brothel. Alia shared this poster on her Instagram handle… Have a look!





Alia Bhatt is going to portray the role of Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. She was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into powerful women who had connections with the underworld too. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura.

This movie is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', Gagubai Kathiawadi. Directed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, every movie buff is eagerly waiting for the release of this biopic. This movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners.

This movie is going to hit the theatres on 11th September 2020.