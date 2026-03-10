Himesh Reshammiya celebrates 20 years of ‘Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri’

Mumbai: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya marked two decades of his popular track “Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri” from the film 2006 comedy film “Phir Hera Pheri”.

Celebrating the song’s 20-year milestone, the musician said he was “just spreading some music and smiles.” He took to Instagram, where he shared the video of him crooning the number and it also featured a glimpse of his wife Sonia.

“Thousands of blockbuster hits but this is special 20 years of Mujhko yaad sataaye teri , #happy birthday Just spreading some music and smiles today @soniakapoor06 #Happywomen’sday #womensday,” he wrote as the caption.

Talking about Phir Hera Pheri, the film is directed by Neeraj Vora. The film serves as the sequel to Hera Pheri. The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Sharat Saxena, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Manoj Joshi and Razak Khan.

Following the events of the previous film, a twist of fate changes the lives of Raju, Shyam and Baburao when they get cheated by a fraudster, Anuradha. They must now find another way to repay the money borrowed from a dreaded gangster, Tiwari.

It became the one of the highest grossing film of the year. Over the years, the film has attained a cult status, often celebrated for quotable lines in meme culture and rewatch value. The film is loosely based on the British film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Himesh has over 1,300 songs to his credit as a music director. He began his career as a music director on the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and made his acting debut in the 2007 film Aap Kaa Surroor.

In August 2025, Reshammiya was ranked #22 on Bloomberg's World's Most Influential Pop Stars list and was the only Indian artist to feature on it.

He was last seen on screen in Badass Ravi Kumar directed by Keith Gomes in his feature film directorial debut. It is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and serves as the second installment in The Xposé Universe, with Himesh reprising his role as Ravi Kumar in the lead.

The supporting cast includes Prabhu Deva, Simona J, Kirti Kulhari, Sunny Leone, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Manish Wadhwa, Rajesh Sharma, Pawan Malhotra, Mohan Joshi, Sulabha Arya, Navneet Nishan, Raza Murad, and Prashant Narayanan.