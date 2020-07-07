Hina Khan Croons 90s Hit Song 'Tum Dena Saath Mera' And Steals The Hearts

Small screen diva Akshara is totally enjoying her lockdown time… She is happily staying with her family and is giving her time to hobbies. Being a busy actress on the small screen, she would always be stuck with all the tight schedules.

Amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, all the actors have got the much-needed break… Our dear small screen Akshara is also doing the same!!! From workout videos to fashionable pics, she is treating her fans with her lockdown updates.

Off late, this reel Komalika has made us go gaga over her crooning the 90s popular Bollywood song "Tum Dena Saath Mera…". Hina dropped the video on her Insta page which is now creating a buzz on the internet…





In this video, Hina is seen crooning the song "Tum Dena Saath Mera…" so beautifully… Her melodious voice made us listen to it many times and get stick to her video. She happily showcased her singing skills and made us turn into her fan…

"Tum Dena Saath Mera…" is the popular song of 1990s Jurm movie. It was originally crooned by Kumar Sanu which featured ace actors Meenakshi Seshadri and Vinod Khanna in the lead roles.

Well, Hina's video has garnered millions of likes and views. Even small screen actors like Mouni Roy and Rohit Roy commented and complimented Hina's amazing talent…

Rohit Roy also stated that "Omg that's one of my faves too!!! Will sing it back to you soon.".