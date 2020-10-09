Hina Khan's Shocking Confession: I Lost Many Film Opportunities Because Of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Serial

The small screen glam doll Hina Khan who is presently rocking the Bigg Boss 14th season with her mentor role, made a shocking confession in a recent interview. Working with 'Yeh Rishta' serial for 8 years, audience reminisces her with the reel name 'Akshara' rather than her real name. She even essayed the villainous 'Komalika' role in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' serial and proved her acting mettle.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, although 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' serial gave her fame and name, this daily soap made her stick to the particular genre. Hina also doled out that, it was hard to quit that serial and move on in her career.

Hina said, "I got my first television show with just one audition, it was easy. But my struggle began after that. There are a lot of ups and downs that you see, and times can get difficult. I did a show (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) for a really long period. Even during that time, I got a lot of film offers - big, small - which I had to let go of. I lost out on those opportunities when I was doing that show. After that, when I decided to quit the show and move on, it wasn't an easy decision."

She said, "People might still not remember you if you do a show for two years. But I did YRKKH for 8 years. I have never been offered a huge project or something. There was this one big producer who had once told me, 'Hina, I really want to cast you but when I want to watch you on the Internet, all I can find are those Yeh Rishta videos.' That made me change my viewpoint and I wanted to do things to present a bouquet of my work, so that tomorrow hopefully a big producer can notice me and give me a big film."

This Bigg Boss star made her debut to Bollywood with 'Hacked' movie which is a thriller. This movie was directed by Vikram Bhatt and bankrolled by Krishna Bhatt, Amar Thakkar and Jatin Sethi under Zee Studios and Loneranger Productions banners. Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar played prominent roles in this psychological thriller flick.