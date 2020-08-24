Hrithik Roshan Bids Adieu To ‘Ganapati Bappa’ Along With his Family

One of the favourite festivals of Bollywood is 'Ganesh Chaturthi'… This festival is celebrated with zeal and joy in North India, thus it is celebrated in a grandeur way every year in Mumbai too. Our dear stars bring 'Ganesh Bappa' to their home and offer prayers to Lord Ganapati with great devotion and enthusiasm along with decorating the God with beautiful flowers. Even Hrithik Roshan and his family also celebrated this festival with much happiness.

Today being the second day of 'Ganesh Navratri', the whole Roshan family looked elated while doing the 'Ganesh Visarjan'… Hrithik's mom Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram account and dropped the 'Visarjan' pics… Have a look!

In this post, Ganapati Bappa is seen put in a tub of water… This is a great way of eco-friendly immersion!!! Pinkie ji also wrote, "#ganpatibappamorya🙏 #immersion#see you in 2021🙏🙏🙏…"





In this post, the whole Roshan family including Sussane Khan is seen happily celebrating the 'Ganesh Visarjan' ritual… All of them posed along with 'Ganapati Bappa' and are seen in smiles!!! Pinkie Roshan also wrote, "#Tradition . Family . Love . And my sweetest lord Ganesha . Thank you for always protecting us from evil 🙏🙏".

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussane Khan is staying at Hrithik's home for her children amidst the Covid-19 lockdown period. She wanted to take care of her children in this crisis period and thus decided to stay with them. Although they both are divorced, Hrithik and Sussane always stay close to their children being good friends.

Coming to Hrithik's work front, he was last seen in 'Super 30' movie… His next project is not yet announced. Well, it may be 'Krrish 4' but we are still waiting for the official confirmation.