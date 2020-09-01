Hrithik Roshan Drops The Video Of Ganapati Visarjan And Celebrates It With His Family

Ganesh Chaturthi is the favourite festival for many of us… We all celebrate this festival for nine days by offering prayers to little Ganesha bringing him to our homes. At the same time, we also bid adieu to our favourite God is a gala manner sending him back to Mata Parvathi by immersing in the water. Even Bollywood's ace actor Hrithik Roshan's family also celebrated the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a gala manner and immersed Lord Ganesha in an eco-friendly manner.

Hrithik Roshan dropped the video of Ganapati Visarjan on his Instagram page and awed us!!!

In this video, all the family members of Hrithik Roshan including Sussane Khan also prayed Lord Ganesha and his mother Pinky Roshan offered 'Aarti' to Lord Ganesha before immersing. Hrithik dropped the idol in the bucket full of water and bid adieu to Ganesha in a gala way. All were happy and enjoying the Visarjan Pooja along with following the Pooja rituals.



Hrithik also doled out that, Ganesh Chaturthi always remembers him of childhood… He wrote, "Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood. Perhaps all our festivals are centered around making the child in us feel comforted , united, surrounded by friends and family showering love upon you for no specific reason . Atleast that's what it always was about for me . More than religion , it was about love . Ganpati especially has to be my dearest of them all . Haha as a child I really felt that he listened to me. Still do . .

#GanpatiBappaMorya…".

Today being the last day of Ganesh Navratri, all the people are busy in 'Ganesh Visarjan'. As Covid-19 is still rapidly spreading in the country, many of them have opted to go with eco-friendly Ganesha and immersed the idols in their homes itself.