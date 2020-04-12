Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' Is Likely To Become First Indian Movie To Release In China After Corona Lockdown

Bollywood hero Hrithik Roshan is on full swing with back to back hits in 2019. He had witnessed two bumper hits with Super 30 and War movies. These movies shined at ticket windows and made the producers to fill their kitty's with huge profits.

Well, 2020 is definitely a bad year for the cine industry all over the world. The deadly Coronavirus made the whole world go on a lockdown period making people stay at home.

But as China controlled the situation faster than other countries, thus the Government has made the people free from lockdown. So, all the malls, theatres and other entertainment places are slowly getting opened to make people lead a normal life.

Thus, the first Indian movie which is going to hit China theatres is 'Super 30'. Yes… According to CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group Shibashish Sarkar, the censor works for Super 30 have been completed in China and it is ready to hit the Chinese theaters. Super 30 is Hrithik's second movie after Kaabil which will release in China. Kaabil has broken many records and minted crores in China.

Super 30 is a biopic of Maths genius Anand Kumar… He is leading a free cost IIT academy for all the poor people and training them to step into prestigious IIT institutes. Hrithik and Mrunal Thakur played the lead roles in this Vikas Bahl directorial.