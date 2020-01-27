'I'm Muslim, My Wife Hindu, My Kids Are Hindustan' said Shah Rukh Khan: Viral Video

A video went viral on Sunday in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan seen expressing his views on religion. The actor said these words on the sets of the dance reality show 'Dance Plus 5' that was aired Saturday night.

In the viral video, the actor said:

"Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain. Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, 'papa hum ka un se religion ke hain?' Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (There is no such thing as Hindu-Muslim between is. My wife is Hindu and I am Muslim, my kids are Indian. When they went to school, we had to fill in the religion section. My daughter asked me what is our religion?' and I wrote that we are Indian, we have no other religion and that shouldn't happen either)."

SRK has also shared about how no religion is pressed inside his house on any members and that they celebrate festivals of every religion with equal fervor.

He had told IANS in an earlier interview:

"I gave my son and daughter names that could pass for generic (pan-India and pan-religious) ones - Aryan and Suhana. The Khan has been bequeathed by me so they can't really escape it."





