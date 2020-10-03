In Pics: Have a Look At The Grandeur Bigg Boss 14 House

Guys… The stage is all set for biggest entertainment on the small screens!!! Bollywood Dabangg actor Salman Khan will be back as the host and promises to entertain the audience with his ace hosting skills. His high energy and powerful dialogues definitely bag the channel to bag the highest TRPs in every season. Well, we have already seen the tentative list of contestants. Now, we will speak about the high-end Bigg Boss 14th season house…

The Bigg Boss house of 14th season is designed by ace art director Omung Kumar. He worked hard to get that grandeur aura to the house along with his wife Vanita. He almost took 2 months to give that richness to the house and spoke to media about his idea of furnishing it. He said, "We ideated on the theme of the show and agreed on keeping it futuristic as we all were looking at moving ahead from the current scenario. There is a mix of funky bright colours and metallic hues blended in a way that stands out. There are also no straight lines, and we have used a lot of curves on each surface. Right from the entrance to different zones in the house, to the dining area, the sleeping area, and even the confession room, each part of the house is unique and explores our theme in a better way."

Have a sneak peek at the indoors of the Bigg Boss house…

Grand Entry





The cosy entrance of the house filled with the lush green grass and gleamy lights turns as perfect entry for every contestant. It symbolizes the power of the Bigg Boss house and also holds a lot of emotions.



Garden Area





Yes… The 'Future Is Here'!!! The outdoor pool hold lot of fun… The eye-shaped pool and creative woodwork add a modish look to the house. Those artistic chandeliers and golden light show set the 'Future' of contestants as it becomes the host for physical tasks in the game.



Seating Area





The outstretched silver sofa becomes the seating area for all the contestants. From get-to-gathers to weekend fun, this silver sofa becomes the place of hungama!!! Those colourful MPL pillows add more edgy effect to the seating area.



Dining Table





Omung Kumar gave the restaurant aura to the Bigg Boss house with this designer dining table… In the former seasons, we have seen a single table for all the contestants. But this time, there are two tables with 6 seater capacity. The glass and wooden combo made the kitchen area look awesome…



Bedroom





The relaxing area in the house is definitely the 'Bedroom'… It becomes the host of romantic scenes, emotional drama's and also funny conversations. The orange theme along with colourful sofa added a cosy look to the 'Bedroom'. Even the monochrome aura made it a worth watch.



Bathroom





It's definitely a high-end wash area!!! The organizers of the show definitely added a gleamy look to the washroom with designer mirrors and washbasins. Those hanging chandeliers and designer stools with robotic arms and legs become the host of hush-hush conversations.



Confession Room





The entrance to the confession room will make the contestants step into a different world. The egg-shaped shimmery golden sofa and fiery theme hold the breaths of every contestant.



Other than these comforts, Bigg House will also have a spaceship theatre, designer mall and cosy spa to relax!!!

Even the former contestants of this reality show Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan will act as the mentors of the contestants and will set the rules in the house.

Get ready to witness the premier show of this India's biggest reality show!!! Stay tuned to Colors TV for entertainment…