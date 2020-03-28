Indian Husbands Thank Katrina, Ask Wives To Draw Inspiration During Coronavirus Lockdown

With the coronavirus lockdown, people are forced to stay indoors. While a few are enjoying the family time, a few others are busy binge-watching netflix and othe OTTs. Now, among other things, people are spending most time on WhatsApp. Forwards are aplenty—from tips about corona prevention to jokes on the deadly covid19, there is so much being circulated on the messaging platform. The most common forward of course is the joke on husbands and wives.



While sharing household chores is an accepted and much followed concept in the West, the practice is yet to take shape in India which largely is patriarchal.

Now, one of the most talked about forward is about how wives are loading their husbands with house work. In one of the jokes, during an office concall, a man is seen asking his superior to inform his wife that ..they have been asked from home and not work at home. On the other hand, with maids and cooks being asked to stay home too, the entire Indian population which is majorly dependent on them to do the house work feel crippled without them.

So wives are perhaps asking the men in the house to share house work. But several men have not taken kindly to this. In lighter vein they are sharing jokes on them being overworked in the time of coronavirus. A few others who are on instagram happens to have stumbled upon an instagram post put out by Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, In the video, the actress is seen washing dishes. All the Indian husbands who are tired of cleaning the utensils are thanking Katrina for the inspiration and heard telling their wives to follow suit. Are the wives listening?