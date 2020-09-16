Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Ali Advani Sets The Dance Floor On Fire In The 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' Song…

Our dear Indoo from 'Indoo Ki Jawani' movie stole the hearts with her rocking dance performance in the song "Hasina Pagal Deewani…" which is the remix version of Mika Singh's "Saawan Mei Lag Gayi Aag…" song. Kiara dropped the whole video song on her Instagram page and showed off her ace dancing skills. As part of the movie promotions, the makers released this amazing peppy number a few days after the trailer release.

Here is the complete song "Hasina Pagal Deewani…" … Get grooved to it!!!



In this song, Kiara is seen dancing with all her naughty acts and making all the boys fall weak on her knees with her sexy look. She is seen wearing a blue lehenga and dancing out effortlessly and making all and sundry shook their legs. This song is crooned by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur and the peppy lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is a female-centric movie which revolves around a girl who hails from Ghaziabad and shows off her misadventures on the dating apps.

Kiara Ali Advani shared the video on her Instagram and treated her fans with all her cosy avatar… She also wrote, "ये हैं Indoo हसीना पागल दीवानी 💃🏻🙏🏼🤗🥰#IndooKiJawani #HasinaPagalDeewani



song out now!!".

This song received many compliments and Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan, Siddhanth Kapoor and a few others fell for the awesome dancing skills of Kiara… She just made us go jaw dropped and amazed!!!



Being an adult-comedy movie, 'Indoo Ki Jawani' flick is directed by Abir Sengupta and is bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani under T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples banners. This movie also has Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua as other lead actors.

