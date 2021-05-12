International Nurse Day: Film Stars Thank All The Nurses Who Are Taking Care Of Patients On This Special Day
Today being International Nurse Day, most of the film stars are showing off their gratitude towards these Covid-19 warriors and helpers on this special day. Along with sharing heartfelt notes, a few Bollywood stars also thanked them heart-fully for their great support amid the Covid-19 pandemic time. Without them, it would be not possible to save lives.
Dia Mirza
Along with sharing an animated pic of 'Nurses hugging the Earth', she also wrote, "In these extraordinary times your commitment to saving lives, your compassion and humanity is everything to every nurse and midwife, we are grateful to you and wish you good health. #InternationalNursesDay #SupportNursesAndMidwives".
Sidharth Malhotra
He wrote, "Every day, while most of us are staying at home, nurses are working round the clock to keep us healthy. They have always been, and will continue to be, crucial to our well-being. Thank you to all the nurses for working tirelessly to save lives...
Happy #InternationalNursesDay".
Diana Penty
Randeep Hooda
Sophie Choudry
Upasana Konidela
Upsana is happily having a piece of pizza with all the nurses there and she also showed off her gratitude jotting down, "I had the privilege of chilling with these angels a few months ago.
As of February 2021, over 116 nurses had died due to Covid-19 contracted during service.
Can't tell u how indebted we as a nation are to u. #Happynursesday
#thankanurse is an initiative of gratitude 🙏 that gives us the opportunity to enhance their skill set & livelihood for the rest of their lives.
If ur a nurse please register.
If u would like to show gratitude head to the link in bio."
Dr Sriram Nene
Along with sharing a pic from his operation theatre along with nurses, he wrote, "As a heart surgeon, nurses were always critical members of my team. In #Covid19 they have tirelessly worked to save lives often risking their own lives, like so many other frontline workers. Thanks for all you do. Happy #InternationalNursesDay #InternationalNursesDay2021".
Kichcha Sudeep
He also shared a pic nurses of this special day and wrote, "Any line wil be an understatement if one needs to express how mch these noble souls have been dedicating their lives to serving us by exposing themselves to wat we all are trying to stay away from.
Wat would we do without u all.
Salutes to the All Nurses across Globe."
Stay safe and stay away from the crowds to get rid of Covid-19 virus…