International Nurse Day: Film Stars Thank All The Nurses Who Are Taking Care Of Patients On This Special Day

Today being International Nurse Day, most of the film stars are showing off their gratitude towards these Covid-19 warriors and helpers on this special day. Along with sharing heartfelt notes, a few Bollywood stars also thanked them heart-fully for their great support amid the Covid-19 pandemic time. Without them, it would be not possible to save lives.

Dia Mirza





In these extraordinary times your commitment to saving lives, your compassion and humanity is everything 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 to every nurse and midwife, we are grateful to you and wish you good health. #InternationalNursesDay #SupportNursesAndMidwives



Creative by https://t.co/PKgT23bWXl pic.twitter.com/cTCGR6AR0A — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 12, 2021





Along with sharing an animated pic of 'Nurses hugging the Earth', she also wrote, "In these extraordinary times your commitment to saving lives, your compassion and humanity is everything to every nurse and midwife, we are grateful to you and wish you good health. #InternationalNursesDay #SupportNursesAndMidwives".

Sidharth Malhotra





Cannot thank you enough for your care and compassion...



To all the nurses in the world #HappyInternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/7Rr4tDidg8 — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) May 12, 2021





He wrote, "Every day, while most of us are staying at home, nurses are working round the clock to keep us healthy. They have always been, and will continue to be, crucial to our well-being. Thank you to all the nurses for working tirelessly to save lives...

Happy #InternationalNursesDay".

Diana Penty





Cannot thank you enough for your care and compassion...



To all the nurses in the world #HappyInternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/7Rr4tDidg8 — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) May 12, 2021





Randeep Hooda





Thank you for doing your best to nurse humanity back to health 🙏🏽#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/IVLBv9EA9r — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 12, 2021





Sophie Choudry





How can we ever repay you? You put yourselves at risk every day to save others. Eternally grateful. May God keep you safe 🙏🏼🧿❤️ #HappyNursesday #InternationalNursesDay2021 pic.twitter.com/RtOcCa0O9w — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 12, 2021





Upasana Konidela









Upsana is happily having a piece of pizza with all the nurses there and she also showed off her gratitude jotting down, "I had the privilege of chilling with these angels a few months ago.

As of February 2021, over 116 nurses had died due to Covid-19 contracted during service.

Can't tell u how indebted we as a nation are to u. #Happynursesday

#thankanurse is an initiative of gratitude 🙏 that gives us the opportunity to enhance their skill set & livelihood for the rest of their lives.

If ur a nurse please register.

If u would like to show gratitude head to the link in bio."

Dr Sriram Nene









Along with sharing a pic from his operation theatre along with nurses, he wrote, "As a heart surgeon, nurses were always critical members of my team. In #Covid19 they have tirelessly worked to save lives often risking their own lives, like so many other frontline workers. Thanks for all you do. Happy #InternationalNursesDay #InternationalNursesDay2021".

Kichcha Sudeep





Any line wil be an understatement if one needs to express how mch these noble souls have been dedicating their lives to serving us by exposing themselves to wat we all are trying to stay away from.

Wat would we do without u all.

Salutes to the All Nurses across Globe.

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/SY8R5uZr5t — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 12, 2021





He also shared a pic nurses of this special day and wrote, "Any line wil be an understatement if one needs to express how mch these noble souls have been dedicating their lives to serving us by exposing themselves to wat we all are trying to stay away from.

Wat would we do without u all.

Salutes to the All Nurses across Globe."

Stay safe and stay away from the crowds to get rid of Covid-19 virus…