Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Doles Out That Sanjay Dutt Extended His Support After His Father’s Demise To His Family

Bollywood's versatile actor Irrfan Khan's demise definitely made all his fans and co-actors teary-eyed. Well, his son Babil Khan on Thursday said that it was Sanjay Dutt who was among a few people who first extended support to his family after his father passed away.

Babil Khan took to his Instagram and dropped a heartwarming message dropping a throwback image of Sanjay and Irrfan Khan… Have a look!

In this throwback pic, Sanjay and Irrfan Khan are seen discussing something important… They are looking handsome in casual avatars wearing tee and denim pants. Babil also wrote, "Writers must wonder 'how do I start', but I am not a writer so here it is; I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that's your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju Bhai and his family the existential space they need. Here's a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed after Baba passed, Sanju Bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support. Please; I beg you, let him fight this without the anxiety of media, you must remember we're talking about Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn't define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again."



Through this post, Babil Khan showed off his gratitude and showered his love… He doled out that, Sanju Baba stood as a pillar as support for his family and thus requested all his fans and media to fight him without the anxiety of media. He also called him as a fighter and hoped Sanju Baba will come back soon!!!

We all know that Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer stage 4 a few days back… Presently he is getting treated in Lilavati hospital, Mumbai and according to sources, his chemotherapy sessions are also started. Hope he gets recovered soon and comes back roaring!!!