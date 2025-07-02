Is Shefali Jariwala's death due to over Glutathione Injections?Doctors warn of severe side effects

The sudden death of actress and reality TV star Shefali Jariwala at age 42 has brought renewed attention to the potential dangers of glutathione injections, widely used for skin lightening and anti-ageing. Shefali, best known for her role in Bigg Boss 13 and the iconic Kaanta Laga music video, reportedly received glutathione shots as part of a beauty treatment before her death on June 27.

Though the exact cause of death is under investigation, reports suggest she may have suffered from low blood pressure, cardiac arrest, and gastric distress following an injection on an empty stomach. Medical experts are now urging the public to understand the risks and consult qualified professionals rather than following social media fads.

What is Glutathione?

Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant naturally produced in the body. It plays a key role in detoxifying the liver, boosting immunity, and protecting cells from oxidative stress. Due to its supposed skin-brightening properties, it has gained massive popularity in oral, topical, and injectable forms.

“People are drawn to glutathione because of its reputation as the 'master antioxidant,’ but its cosmetic use, especially through injections, is not without serious risk,” said Dr Sai Lahari Rachumallu, Dermatology Associate Consultant at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Potential Side Effects and Misuse

Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya, Lead Consultant and HoD of Internal Medicine at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, emphasized that glutathione should only be used under strict medical supervision. “While it can help with liver issues, oxidative stress, or immune dysfunction, using it casually for cosmetic benefits—especially in unregulated settings—can be harmful,” she said.

Reported side effects include:

Abdominal cramps and bloating

Allergic reactions like rashes and itching

Zinc deficiency affecting immunity and healing

Risk of infection from improper injection techniques

Kidney damage or renal toxicity from high doses

Rare but serious conditions like Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

“High-dose glutathione injections used over time can harm liver and kidney function, especially when combined with steroids or vitamin C for faster skin whitening,” Dr Rajamanya added.

Oral vs Injectable Glutathione

Doctors also pointed out that oral glutathione has poor bioavailability—meaning only a small portion is absorbed by the body. This has led to a surge in intravenous injections, which deliver glutathione directly into the bloodstream but significantly raise the stakes when it comes to side effects.

“Injectables may offer faster results, but the risks are exponentially higher if used irresponsibly,” Dr Rachumallu warned.

Caution Against Unregulated Clinics

Another growing concern is the ease with which such procedures are available in India—often without prescriptions, supervision, or proper hygiene. “People are influenced by celebrities and influencers, but health should never be compromised for beauty trends,” said Dr Rajamanya.

Experts urge people to seek proper clinical evaluations and avoid off-label or unapproved uses of any injectable treatments. They stress that while glutathione has therapeutic value, it should not be misused in the pursuit of fairness or youth.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a licensed medical professional before beginning any new treatment.