Ishaan And Ananya Share New Posters From ‘Khaali Peeli’ Movie

Ishaan and Ananya Pandey starrer 'KhaaliPeeli' movie is all set to hit the Zee Plex OTT platform on 2nd October 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone in terms of digital promotions. Off late, both lead actors of this movie Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey dropped new stills from this movie…

Ishaan Khattar



In the first pic, both Ishaan and Ananya are in all smiles amid lush green background. Ishaan is dressed up in Taxi driver 'Khaki' attire and in the second pic, both lead actors are seen in arguing about something… Ishaan also wrote, "Tryna keep a straight face. True romantics."



Ananya Pandey



It is seen that both Ananya and Ishaan are seen laughing out louder… Ananya looked beautiful dressed up in a white coloured salwar. She also wrote, "it's all about balance ⚖️😜 #aLittleBitOfThis #aLittleBitOfThatwith my partner in crime 🤠 @ishaankhatter 💛 #KhaaliPeeli releasing on 2nd October on @zeeplexofficial⚡️".



This movie is all about how the lead pair escapes from the Police after eloping with a bag filled with cash and jewellery. Ishaan will essay the role of a taxi driver 'Blackie' and Ananya will be seen as a dancer who will steal a bag filled with money and jewellery. Then she meets Blackie and asks him for help by offering half of the share in the stolen bag. Both escape in Blackie's taxi and also involve in intense action sequences.



KhaaliPeeli movie is directed by Maqbool Khan and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and HimanshuMehra under Zee Studios, AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment banners. This movie has JaideepAhlawat and Satish Kaushik in other important roles.