Ishaan Khattar, Katrina Kaif And Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Phone Bhoot' Movie Trailer Will Be Unveiled On This Date

Bollywood's young and talented actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar teamed up for the comedy entertainer 'Phone Bhoot'. The release date of this movie was postponed earlier but now, the makers are all set to release the trailer and announced the good news by sharing a new poster of the movie on social media.

All three lead actors shared the new poster and announced the trailer launch date through their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Katrina also wrote, "Incoming call... #PhoneBhootTrailer releases on 10th Oct. Stay Tuned @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi @apnabhidu @gurmmeetsingh @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @kumohanan @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @aafilms.official @zeemusiccompany".

In the poster, Katrina is all highlighted and is seen smiling while Ishaan and Siddhant are seen in running mode dressed up in blue outfits! The trailer of this movie will be launched on 10th October, 2022…

Sidddhant also wrote, "The adventures are about to begin... All phones will be ringing as the #PhoneBhootTrailer will release on 10th Oct! ☎".

In the earlier released poster all the three lead actors are seen twinning in blue outfits in the world of magic! Even the ghosts Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur in the background with unique appeals also made the poster worth watching.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. As of now the plot of this movie is not revealed but the poster is all awesome!