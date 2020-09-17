Ishaan Khattar Shares A Throwback Pic From The Sets Of Khaali Peeli Movie

Bollywood's young actor Ishaan Khattar is showing variations by choosing sartorial subjects. From Dhadak to the latest 'Khaali Peeli', he is travelling in a perfect path and thus garnering accolades from every corner of Bollywood audience. This latest movie 'Khaali Peeli' is creating a buzz on social media with its quirky posters and songs. This movie will be released on 2nd October 2020 via Zee Plex.

As the release date is nearing, the makers and the lead actors are leaving no stone unturned in terms of digital promotions. Off late, Ishaan Khattar dropped a throwback pic from the sets of this movie and awed us with his look…

This pic is from the Police Station set of Khaali Peeli movie… Ishaan is seen holding the clapboard and showing 'Thumbs Up'… Alongside the post he wrote, "Toh shuru se shuru karein?...".



Well, the recently released "Tehas Nehas…" video song made us witness the amazing dance steps of Ishaan and Ananya.





This peppy song shows both lead actors Ishaan and Ananya dancing in a garage sporting in casual avatars. The fireworks, vintage cars and taxi cabs in the background made the song a worth watch.

Khaali Peeli movie is directed by Maqbool Khan and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra under Zee Studios, AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment banners. This movie has Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in other important roles.