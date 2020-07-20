It's Official: Ishaan Khattar And Katrina Kaif To Cast In 'Phone Bhoot'

One side it is the young and budding actor of Bollywood 'Ishaan Khattar', on the other hand, it is the glam diva and ace actor of B-Town 'Katrina Kaif'… Well, what made them to join hands???

It is Gurmmeet Singh's 'Phone Bhoot' movie… Both these talented actors are going to share the screen space along with another ace actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in this horror-comedy movie.

The official announcement is made just a few minutes ago by Ishaan Khattar and Taran Adarsh… Have a look!

Ishaan shared a hilarious image which has all three lead actors, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan decked in suits. Both boys are seen staring at Katrina while she is looking at something and stopping it showing off her hand!!!

Ishaan also doled out that, "Your one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021 ☎️👻…"

"वैसे भूतों पे lockdown लागू नहीं होता लेकिन ये तस्वीर March से locked थी। आखिर आ ही गए भूतनी के।

Now back to exorcising 💪🏽🧛🏼‍♂️…"

He stated that, this image was locked since March due to lockdown but finally it is unveiled…

IT'S OFFICIAL... #KatrinaKaif, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #IshaanKhatter to head the cast of #PhoneBhoot, a horror comedy... Directed by Gurmmeet Singh... Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar... Filming will begin later this year... 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/BkP4C1SVNX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2020

Even Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the big news and dropped a small GIF on his Twitter page…

This GIF has Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi posing in funky avatars. Phone Bhoot movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The filming will begin in 2021…