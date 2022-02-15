'Jab Saiyaan' Song From Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Is All Melodious

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt is all going to treat her fans by stepping into the shoes of once Kamathipura queen 'Gangubai'… As she is essaying a larger than life role, she is all excited and also raised the expectations with the trailer and posters. Off late, the makers also dropped the melodious and lovely "Jab Saiyaan…" song from the movie and upped the excitement level and made the fans await for the release.

Alia Bhatt also shared the song on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, she also wrote, "Unfolding the cards of love! Bringing to you a piece of Gangu's heart, introducing @shantanu.maheshwari #JabSaiyaan, out now. Link in bio Music by #SanjayLeelaBhansali Lyrics by @amturazofficial #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb".

Well, going with the song, it is a lovely story of Shantanu Maheshwari and Alia Bhatt. He falls for Gangubai and starts spending time with her. He follows her and also impresses her while Alia aka Gangu also looked awesome and starts loving Shantanu. We need to wait and watch how will their love story be portrayed on the big screens. The melodious song is crooned by ace singer Shreya Ghoshal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again showed off his magic with soulful composition.

Alia Bhatt is going to essay the titular role in this movie and will be seen as Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into a powerful woman who also built connections with the underworld dons. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura. She was fearless and ruled the area just like a queen!

Gangubai Kathiawadi is bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number.

After being postponed a couple of times, now, this movie is all set to hit the big screens on 25th February, 2022!