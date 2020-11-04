Jacqueline Fernandez Enjoys Her First Day Of Shoot For ‘Bhoot Police’ Movie

Due to the 6 months' lockdown effect, the film industry had to face a lot of hassles. Be it the movie releases through OTT platform or halting the shoots, it was a difficult time for all the people who depended on this field. But slowly all are getting back on the track with the resume of shootings. Off late, Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Bhoot Police' movie has kick-started its shooting yesterday and hit the floors after much delay due to Covid-19 pandemic. Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez who is essaying the lead actress role in this flick has dropped a pic straight from the sets and doled out that, she is enjoying the shooting!!!





Jac dropped a couple of pics from the sets where she is seen having fun with a horse and posing with it… Jac is dressed up in a long suit gown and looked modish in the sun-kissed pic. She also wrote, "Day 1!! Happy happy happy #HappyPlace…

#BhootPolice

The #NewNormal is paranormal".

Well, before kick-starting the shooting, the makers of this flick have dropped the first look poster of 'Bhoot Police'…









Jac shared the first look poster of this movie on her Instagram… Having a look at the poster, we definitely get to know that it is a horror movie which is all set to make our spines go chill with the deadly horror scenes.

Kareena Kapoor released the first look poster of her husband Saif's next movie a few hours ago and made all the movie buffs witness the first glimpse of this supernatural comedy flick.





It shows off a haunted house and a van with the red light. The spooky background and dim light added more effect to the horror flick glimpse.

Even Arjun Kapoor shared the first look poster and also dropped the 'mahurat shot' clapboard…





The team of Bhoot Police flew to Himachal Pradesh 4 days back to kick-start the shooting… We can witness Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline and others posing to the cams just before stepping into the flight.





Bhoot Police movie was announced in 2019 itself, but due to the pandemic affect the shooting was postponed and now finally resumed. This movie has an ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. It is directed by director Pavan Kirpalani and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The shooting is presently going on at Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.