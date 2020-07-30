Janhvi Kapoor in Allu Arjun's hit film remake?

Janhvi Kapoor is currently looking forward to the release of her next movie which streams on Netflix. At the same time, the young heroine is also planning to do a couple of films in Hindi, for the theatrical release. The buzz is that she is showing interest to be a part of Ala Vaikunthappuramuloo remake. Initially, the makers planned to get Pooja Hegde on board but they are now looking at other options.

Janhvi Kapoor wants to play the leading lady in the film and she has informed the same to her father. Most likely, the makers might finalise her as the heroine in the movie. Karthik Aryan is in talks to play the lead role and the makers are yet to lock the same.

The complete details on the same will come out soon.