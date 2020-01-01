Janhvi Kapoor Looks Frightened In The Pics Of Ghost Stories

2019 was a memorable year for Bollywood's cutie pie, Janhvi Kapoor. Although she was away from the big screens, a couple of projects like Gunjan Saxena, Roohi Afza, Dostana 2 and Ghost Stories made her continuously work harder on the sets.

These movies have also blocked her 2020 dates too. With the release of these movies this year, Janhvi definitely stands among the top heroines of Bollywood. It was the dream of Sridevi to see her daughter rock in the film industry, but unfortunately, she died before the release of her first movie itself.

Not only in movies, but Janhvi is also acting in a series named 'Ghost Stories'. It is a Netflix series and Janhvi will be seen in a nurse role. Recently Janhvi had a chit chat with the media and said that the sweat made her get irritated on the sets. But this didn't make young lass stop from enjoying her acting.

Janhvi also posted a few pics from this series on her Instagram page. Have a look!

There are four images of Janhvi Kapoor in which she is seen scared in one image, holding dhoop sticks is another, sitting on the bed in the third one and in the final one standing near a lake holding her mobile.



Netflix has shared a small glimpse from the series and here we present it for you…

Ghost Stories is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Zoya Akhtar. This ghost series also stars Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Avinash Tiwary, Surekhan Sikri, Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma.

