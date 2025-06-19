Janhvi Kapoor spotted strolling hand-in-Hand with Shikhar Paharia in London

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently unwinding in London, and she wasn’t alone. A recent video that’s gone viral shows her walking hand-in-hand with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Paharia. Adding a fun twist to the outing was her sister, Khushi Kapoor, who played the good-natured third wheel.

Captured candidly by a passerby, the video shows Janhvi dressed casually in a black tube top and jogger pants, flashing a soft smile while strolling with Shikhar. He kept it cool in a white tee and pants. Khushi, meanwhile, was seen in a simple white top and trousers, walking slightly behind the couple.

The video, originally posted by a fan account on Instagram, has reignited buzz around Janhvi and Shikhar’s relationship. While the two have never officially confirmed dating, their appearances together, affectionate gestures, and social media clues — like Janhvi once wearing a necklace with his name — have kept fans curious.

Shikhar recently joined Janhvi at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where she attended the premiere of her film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

What’s Next for Janhvi?

Janhvi is all set to charm audiences in the upcoming romantic comedy Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra, releasing on July 25. She will also reunite with Varun Dhawan for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a Karan Johar production releasing in September.

Looking ahead to 2026, Janhvi stars opposite Ram Charan in Peddi, a sports-cation drama with music by AR Rahman.