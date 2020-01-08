Janhvi Kapoor Turns As Cover Girl For 'iDiVA' Magazine

Janhvi Kapoor… Besides being an amazing actress, this Kapoor Khaandani beti is arresting glam doll. She makes all the paps go mad with her wowsome style statements and turns heads with her ultimate glam tales.

Be it movies, web series or ad shoot, this girl always dresses to nines and makes it a celebration for her fans. When it comes to cover pages of the magazine, she just amazes us with stunning poses.

Recently Janhvi Kapoor had a photoshoot for 'iDIVA' magazine and this cutie pie turned as dazzling glamazon.

Let us have a look at her chit chat in the below video…

Titled as 'Building Her Own Legacy – Janhvi Kapoor', this girl showed off her quirky side with all funny and hilarious answers for the questions asked.



In another video, Janhvi was all shining in a beautiful traditional outfit…

This 'Dhadak' girl is all dressed up in a green and golden intricate embroidered lehenga. The deep V-neck blouse with all floral design teamed up with the same coloured lehenga is so gaudy and grandeur.



Janhvi Kapoor shared another cool image of her and here it is…

The multi-coloured floral embroidered outfits made this beauty look gorgeous. She went with messy beach waves and on-point makeup. The over-sized ring to her finger and classy earrings made her look pretty.



Coming to work front, Janhvi is busy with Gunjan Saxena, Ghost Stories, Takht, Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2 movies. Having a handful of projects, this girl is going to have a busy schedule this year.

On the whole, Janhvi made her fans go gaga over her by raising the fashion quotient a notch higher in this magazine photoshoot…