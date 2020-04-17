Janhvi Kapoor Turns As The Cover Girl For Harper's Bazaar Magazine

Yes…Amidst the Coronavirus lock down the Bollywood's cute actress Janhvi Kapoor turned as the cover girl for Harper's Bazaar India magazine. But the interesting part of this glam tale is, these photos are shot at Janhvi's home itself and her little sister Khushi Kapoor turned into shutterbug for this amazing act.

One more awe-inspiring thing about this photoshoot is, Janhvi went with no makeup, no filters and returned to basics. She was seen along with her pet dog Panda on this cover page and stole the millions of hearts.

Here are the amazing images of Harper's Bazaar India magazine… Have a look!

Janhvi Kapoor is seen holding her dog so close and having a happy smile… Little Panda is so cute and Janhvi is also seen wearing a floral print outfit. The simple moment of the day turned out to be the cover page of the reputed magazine… The title also goes simple with 'IT'S THE LITTLE THINGS'…Here is the small snippet of the photoshoot. Janhvi holding her Panda and asking her to pose to cams… It's a happy and funny moment!!!The final one is so cute… Janhvi is seen wearing a white outfit and sitting on her bed holding the cutie pie Panda.All the credit goes to the amazing photographer Khushi Kapoor!!! We applaud Janhvi for making such amazing pics possible with her awesome decision!!!