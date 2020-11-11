Janhvi Kapoor Wishes Her Dad Boney Kapoor Sharing A Throwback Pic On His Birthday

Bollywood's ace producer Boney Kapoor has turned a year older and is celebrating his 64th birthday today… All his family members and fans are filling social media with warm birthday wishes. Even Boney Kapoor's dear daughter Janhvi Kapoor also wished her dad with much love and shared a few throwback childhood pics on this special occasion on her Instagram page…





In this post, Janhvi dropped a couple of throwback childhood pics which had both her father Boney and mother Sridevi. Boney Kapoor is also seen cutting the birthday cake holding little Janhvi on his lap. She also wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best. I love u ❤️".

This post has three pics; the first pic shows off the father-daughter duo cutting the cake together. The second pic showcased Janhvi resting her head on Boney's chest. And the final one was a candid one… Janhvi is seen along with her both parents Boney and Sridevi in all smiles holding the little one.

Even Boney's brother Sanjay Kapoor also wished his brother by sharing a few awesome pics on his Instagram…





The first pic had 3 brothers under one frame along with their sister Reena Kapoor. The second is the collage of Kapoor brothers and the final one is just amazing!!! It showcased now and then pics of Kapoor brothers with their sons. Anil Kapoor - Harshvardhan Kapoor, Boney Kapoor – Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor – Jahaan Kapoor. And the final one is Boney Kapoor and Sanjay posing to cams with all smiles.

Sanjay wished his brother in the best possible way and also treated his fans with these amazing throwback pics…

Happy Birthday Boney Kapoor… Stay happy and do continue entertaining us with your movies!!!