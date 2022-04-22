Jersey Twitter review: Here's How Fans Are Reacting To Shahid kapoor's latest movie
Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name. Lead actor Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.Jersey releasing on today. check out fans twitter reactions on this movie
- 22 April 2022 3:45 AM GMT
Had a chance to watch jersey last night and what an experience it was. @shahidkapoor is slaying as always and @mrunal0801 with very impressive acting. The film was awesome and meeting @mrunal0801 made it x10. A MUST watch movie with your family this weekend! #Jersey #JerseyReview— Asmi Karnik (@AsmiKarnik) April 21, 2022
- 22 April 2022 3:43 AM GMT
#Jersey is a realistic sports drama which moves you emotionally ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @shahidkapoor careers best performance#AlluAravind #ShahidKapoor #MrunalThakur #JerseyReview @mrunal0801— Jaey Gajera (@JaeyGajeraIndia) April 21, 2022
- 22 April 2022 3:23 AM GMT
#jersey is heartwarming emotional must watch. @shahidkapoor is outstanding from #IshqVishk to #Jersey but mostly was the The Fida wala clean shaven. @mrunal0801 is such a lovely performance reminded was bulbul from kumkum bhagya. (1/3)— Charmi Sangoi (@CharmiSan24) April 22, 2022
- 22 April 2022 3:20 AM GMT
@shahidkapoor’s career best performance in #Jersey? Better than Haider, Kaminey, Kabir Singh? WOW! 😳— ShahidK's Crazy Boy© (@SagarJadav) April 22, 2022
- 22 April 2022 3:17 AM GMT
Pleasure while writing this..— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 21, 2022
After a loong time a good "hindi" film on the big screen!#JERSEY 💥💞
Has its heart in the right place, grows on you like fine wine ! Smoother.Slower.Better. Heart warming take on relationships, insulating ur children with pressures & battles within
- 22 April 2022 3:17 AM GMT
Jersey premier.. Standing ovation 👏👏👏👏👏— Basheer (@1803Basher) April 21, 2022
Get ready to witness the emotional ride.
Top notch execution ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Jersey #gowtamtinnanuri #ShahidKapoor #MrunalThakur #PankajKapur #dilraju #alluentertainment #bratfilms #sitharaents pic.twitter.com/a75q7EnYlC
- 22 April 2022 3:16 AM GMT
#Jersey is a beautifully narrated bittersweet emotional ride. @shahidkapoor is brilliantly understated and restrained, ready to explode. He knows when to hit the sixer and when the single! He impresses and surprises every time!— Raj & DK (@rajndk) April 21, 2022
- 22 April 2022 3:16 AM GMT
Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 🔥♥️#PankajKapoor sir 🙏🏼 and my boy Ronit 🤍 This is true good cinema.— Nani (@NameisNani) April 21, 2022
- 22 April 2022 3:15 AM GMT
Time for another Telugu director to make it very big in Bollywood!!!! #Jersey releasing in theatres today. Good luck @gowtam19 & @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/Z5159KK12D— KGF Beast (@Ironman_Den) April 22, 2022
- 22 April 2022 3:14 AM GMT
Congrats @gowtam19 Anna #Jersey— je t'aime Charan (@Harysh_cherry) April 22, 2022