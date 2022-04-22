Jersey Twitter review: Here's How Fans Are Reacting To Shahid kapoor's latest movie

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name. Lead actor Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.Jersey releasing on today. check out fans twitter reactions on this movie