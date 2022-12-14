Jhoothi Main Makkaar: The Title Promo Of Ranbir And Shraddha Kapoor's New Movie Is Out

Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor is all in the best phase of his career. He delivered a blockbuster with Brahmastra: Shiva this year and but his Shamshera bombed at the box office. Well, he also married his long-time girlfriend Alia Bhatt and the couple is also blessed with a little angel this year. Off late, he announced his new movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' young actress Shraddha Kapoor and surprised all his fans. The title promo is dropped on social media and along with it, the makers also unveiled the release date of this romantic love tale.

Shraddha Kapoor also shared the title promo of this new movie and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, Shraddha also wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar Nautanki > Couple Goals".

Ranbir looked awesome in the blue shirt while Shraddha owned a modish look with the pink sleeveless gown and they looked romantic in the promo. Along with the lead actors, the movie also has an ensemble cast of Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The producer is making his acting debut with this movie and speaking about the same he said, "Initially, when Luv (Ranjan) offered me the film, I was reluctant to do it. Thanks to my son, my daughters and my brother Sanjay Kapoor, they pushed me into it. And for me, when I got into it, the high was that I am getting to work with a unit that has great actors - Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. But the other high was that, in real life, Sridevi was my wife and in reel life, I was getting to play Dimple's husband. That was another high. When we were young, Dimple was the heartthrob of all the youngsters around. To get to play her husband was also a high."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is being directed by Luv Ranjan and is produced by Ankur Garg under the Luv Films and T-Series banners. Along with the title promo, the makers also announced the release date and thus it will hit the theatres on 8th March, 2023 on the occasion of the Holi festival!