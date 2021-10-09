Jodaa Teaser: Aly Goni And Mouni Roy Show Us The Glimpse Of A Periodic Love Story!

Bollywood's young actors Mouni Roy and Aly Goni are all set to mesmerize the audience with their periodic love saga 'Jodaa'. Being a music album it showcases the love story of a queen who will be seen fighting for her love. Stating that this music video is an ode to women who love unconditionally, face hardships still emerge and shine stronger, both the lead actors dropped the teaser on their Instagram pages…



Mouni Roy

Going with the teaser, it starts off with the voice over of Mouni Roy who states that she is 'Kaashi of her Rao'! She looked beautiful in the grandeur queen attire while a glimpse of King Aly Goni is also shown in this video. He fills 'Sindoor' in Mouni's head and shows off his love for his 'Jodaa'. Along with sharing the teaser, Mouni also wrote, "Ek naya gaana, ek naya avtaar aur wahi pyaar ke saath la rahe hai hum #Jodaa - Premiering on 11th October at 11AM on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel. Set a reminder for it now. Link in bio."

Even Aly also shared the teaser on his Instagram post and revealed that the full music video will be out on 11th October, 2021 @ 11 AM.

Jodaa is a complete periodic music video that is shot in the royal palace of Jaipur. Jodaa will fight for her love and will make us witness show she will won her lobe back from another woman being a strong personality. She also spoke to the media about her role and said, "Jodaa is a song that represents the strength of a woman above all devotion. When I first heard the song and the concept of the video, I knew that I had to do it. I feel it's very important to give accreditation to empowering women and the story of the video brings that out very beautifully. I can't wait for my fans and supporters to see this amazing music video directed by Jatinder Shahji. I'm excited about this great association with Aly Goni, Shah ji and Afsana khan and waiting for it to come out in the coming week."

On the other hand, director Jatinder Shah also spoke to the media and said, "With Jodaa, we have made a sincere effort to capture the emotional journey of a woman who goes through many hardships and yet emerges stronger and with an inspirational story. I am elated to have Mouni, Aly, Afsana and Maninder as a part of this project and can't wait to see the reactions of the audience."

Jodaa music video is directed by Jatinder Shah and is produced by the VYRL Punjabi banner. The song is crooned by Afsana Khan and it has lyrics penned by Maninder Kailey.