July 2025 Watchlist: Bollywood Movies Hitting Theatres This Month

The month of July is packed with movies from all genres – from romance and dramas to thrillers and comedies, this month seems exciting for movie buffs. There are many movies releasing especially after mid-July, which will lead to intense box-office competition. From newcomers like Shanaya Kapoor and Ahaan Pandey to big stars like Ajay Devgan, Rajkumar Rao and Sidharth Malhotra, this month promises a mix of fresh talent and seasoned performers.

Here's the list of the Bollywood movies releasing in July 2025.

Maalik

Release Date –11 July, 2025

Language – Hindi

Genre – Crime drama / suspense

Cast – RajKummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar, Prosenjit Chatterjee

Director - Pulkit

About the Movie – Maalik is a movie where Rajkummar Rao plays the lead and plays a small-town man who rises to power in the dangerous world of the criminal underworld. The story depicts power, betrayal and justice. With intense performances and a gripping storyline, Maalik promises to be a raw and thrilling ride.





Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Release Date – 11 July, 2025

Language – Hindi

Genre – Romantic Drama

Cast – Vikrant Massey, debutante Shanaya Kapoor

Director - Santosh Singh

About the Movie - Adapted from Ruskin Bond’s The Eyes Have It, this sweet tale centers on a blind musician and a theatre artist forming a tender bond aboard a train. The story revolves around the themes of trust, perception and quiet romance.



Saiyaara

Release Date – 18 July, 2025

Language – Hindi

Genre – Romance / Youth Drama

Cast – Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Director - Mohit Suri

About the Movie - Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, this movie is about a passionate rockstar whose love story unfolds through music, heartbreak, and emotional healing. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it promises soulful melodies and intense chemistry.





Nikita Roy

Release Date – 18 July, 2025

Language – Hindi

Genre – Supernatural thriller

Cast – Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Suhail Nayyar

Director - Kussh Sinha

About the Movie – Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness is a supernatural thriller directed by debutant Kussh Sinha and starring Sonakshi Sinha who plays the role of a ghost hunter. The story shows how Sonakshi Sinha discovers an ancient book of dark secrets which leads to deadly traps.

Param Sundari

Release Date – 25 July, 2025

Language – Hindi

Genre – Romantic comedy

Cast – Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor

Director - Tushar Jalota

About the Movie – Set in Kerala's scenic backwaters, “Param Sundari” follows North Indian Param played by Sidharth Malhotra and South Indian Sundari Played by Janhvi Kapoor as their worlds collide in a cross-cultural romance. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, the film blends love, humour, unexpected twists, and vibrant local charm.

Son of Sardaar 2

Release Date – 25 July, 2025

Language – Hindi

Genre – Action comedy

Cast – Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur

Director - Vijay Kumar Arora

About the Movie - A long-awaited sequel to the 2012 hit, Son of Sardaar is back blending action and Punjabi humour. The movie promises big laughs and Punjabi fun with Ajay Devgan as Jassi in a lively action-comedy mix.

Whether you’re in the mood to watch a romantic comedy or thriller, July has something for all types of movie lovers. So grab your popcorn and enjoy this monsoon with amazing movies releasing in July 2025.