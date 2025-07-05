  • Menu
July 2025 Watchlist: Bollywood Movies Hitting Theatres This Month

From romance to dramas, here’s a list of Bollywood movies you can enjoy in theatres this rainy July.

The month of July is packed with movies from all genres – from romance and dramas to thrillers and comedies, this month seems exciting for movie buffs. There are many movies releasing especially after mid-July, which will lead to intense box-office competition. From newcomers like Shanaya Kapoor and Ahaan Pandey to big stars like Ajay Devgan, Rajkumar Rao and Sidharth Malhotra, this month promises a mix of fresh talent and seasoned performers.

Here's the list of the Bollywood movies releasing in July 2025.

Maalik

  • Release Date –11 July, 2025
  • Language – Hindi
  • Genre – Crime drama / suspense
  • Cast – RajKummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar, Prosenjit Chatterjee
  • Director - Pulkit

About the Movie – Maalik is a movie where Rajkummar Rao plays the lead and plays a small-town man who rises to power in the dangerous world of the criminal underworld. The story depicts power, betrayal and justice. With intense performances and a gripping storyline, Maalik promises to be a raw and thrilling ride.


Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

  • Release Date – 11 July, 2025
  • Language – Hindi
  • Genre – Romantic Drama
  • Cast – Vikrant Massey, debutante Shanaya Kapoor
  • Director - Santosh Singh

About the Movie - Adapted from Ruskin Bond’s The Eyes Have It, this sweet tale centers on a blind musician and a theatre artist forming a tender bond aboard a train. The story revolves around the themes of trust, perception and quiet romance.


Saiyaara

  • Release Date – 18 July, 2025
  • Language – Hindi
  • Genre – Romance / Youth Drama
  • Cast – Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda
  • Director - Mohit Suri

About the Movie - Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, this movie is about a passionate rockstar whose love story unfolds through music, heartbreak, and emotional healing. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it promises soulful melodies and intense chemistry.


Nikita Roy

  • Release Date – 18 July, 2025
  • Language – Hindi
  • Genre – Supernatural thriller
  • Cast – Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Suhail Nayyar
  • Director - Kussh Sinha

About the Movie – Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness is a supernatural thriller directed by debutant Kussh Sinha and starring Sonakshi Sinha who plays the role of a ghost hunter. The story shows how Sonakshi Sinha discovers an ancient book of dark secrets which leads to deadly traps.

Param Sundari

  • Release Date – 25 July, 2025
  • Language – Hindi
  • Genre – Romantic comedy
  • Cast – Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor
  • Director - Tushar Jalota

About the Movie – Set in Kerala's scenic backwaters, “Param Sundari” follows North Indian Param played by Sidharth Malhotra and South Indian Sundari Played by Janhvi Kapoor as their worlds collide in a cross-cultural romance. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, the film blends love, humour, unexpected twists, and vibrant local charm.

Son of Sardaar 2

  • Release Date – 25 July, 2025
  • Language – Hindi
  • Genre – Action comedy
  • Cast – Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur
  • Director - Vijay Kumar Arora

About the Movie - A long-awaited sequel to the 2012 hit, Son of Sardaar is back blending action and Punjabi humour. The movie promises big laughs and Punjabi fun with Ajay Devgan as Jassi in a lively action-comedy mix.

Whether you’re in the mood to watch a romantic comedy or thriller, July has something for all types of movie lovers. So grab your popcorn and enjoy this monsoon with amazing movies releasing in July 2025.

