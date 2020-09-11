Kangana Did A Bhagat Singh, Hats Off To Her Guts: Tamil Actor Vishal

While Bollywood's controversy's favourite child and actor Kangana Raut is waging a lone battle herself against Maharashtra' government, many of her fans have come out in support of the actor though some of the celebrities are hesitating to come out openly to favour her for the fear of turning persona non Grata in the eyes of public figures.

But in an exception, Kollywood celebrity actor Vishal from the South Indian film industry has extended his moral support to the actor comparing Kangana Raut to the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The actor took to the popular micro blogging site Twitter to share his views on the Bollywood actress in which he hailed her bravery and bowed down to her strength.









The actor has also cited Freedom of speech act to exhort people to come out and support her in the open irrespective of their status in the society. This is for the first time we notice that a South Indian celebrity has pledged to support a struggling actress of Bollywood who has taken on all the biggies from the industry.

Fans of Vishal have been thanking and supporting him for his stance in this regard. Meanwhile, it is a known fact that Kangana Raut's bungalow was demolished by the BMC which says that there was no hidden motive behind the demolition act. BMC demolished alterations done by the actress to her Bandra office in Pali Hill saying it was illegal encroachment.

Kangana is also in the line of fire for addressing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray singularly and we hear two police complaints have been lodged against the actor. Between, Kangana's mother has thanked BJP leader Amit Shah, PM Modi , and Jairam Thakur, for extending their full support to her daughter. Kangana has also accused Udhav Thackeray of selling Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals.