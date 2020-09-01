Kangana Ranaut Accuses Karan Johar Of Killing Sushant And Comments On His Book Promotion Post

Bollywood ace director and filmmaker Karan Johar was all active on social media in this lockdown period. He shared a few videos of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi on his Instagram page and made us fall for the cute poses and naughty actions of his children. But all of a sudden, after Sushant Singh's demise, Karan is facing nepotism allegations and thus he is being away from social media. Even Bollywood firebrand Kangana Ranaut also pointed her finger on him and accused Karan of killing Sushant.

Today he dropped his book promotion post and doled out that, he is going to unveil his first-ever children picture book 'The Big Thoughts of Little Luv' soon. He also said that, it is a picture-based story which is written on two fictional characters Kush and Luv.





Wanted to share something exciting! My first picture book for kids ! #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon! Thank you @mrsfunnybones for introducing me to the wonderful @Chikisarkar @juggernautbooks pic.twitter.com/QkZdYzCcEL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 1, 2020

But this post was not received well by the netizens. A few social media freaks have threatened Karan to boycott his book as well. Kangana Ranaut commented on this post and accused him of killing Sushant.





Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME .. https://t.co/wrKEAkDgik — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

In this tweet, she joined Karan Johar with Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and Rajeev Masand and named the group as 'Army of blood thirsty vultures'. She also said, exploitation, bullying and harassment in Bollywood succumbed Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 in his apartment by hanging to the ceiling. His sudden demise raised nepotism debate on social media. Well, CBI has taken over the case and is interrogating Rhea Chakraborty and her family to dig out the truth.