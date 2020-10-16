Kangana Ranaut Calls Bollywood As The 'Derogatory Word' And Says It Is Copied From Hollywood
Bollywood's ace actress and fire brand Kangana Ranaut has once again created a controversy with her Twitter post… This time, she directly defamed Bollywood and called it as the 'Derogatory Word' and also says that it is all copied and stolen from Hollywood.
Kangana started targeting Bollywood after the Sushant Singh's sudden demise and blamed Bollywood for his death. She also doled out that drugs are common in B-Town parties and suggested the Government to take a look in this issue. But today, she has created noise on social media by defaming Bollywood.
In this tweet, she wrote, "There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD #IndiaRejectBollywood
most ridiculous word BOLLYWOOD itself copied and stolen from HOLLYWOOD. Please reject this derogatory word #IndiaRejectBollywood".
With this tweet, this 'Queen' actress has taken a jibe at Bollywood and asked to reject the Hindi Film Industry.
It is all known that Bollywood production houses have come together and filed a suit in High Court for slandering Bollywood. Kangana also tweeted on this issue and slammed Bollywood…
She wrote, "Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack".
Not only on this issue, Kangana stays active on social media and drops her views on many happenings. She even put out her thought in the controversial Tanisq Jewelers advertisement…
Well, her latest tweet on Bollywood is definitely a controversial thing… We need to wait and watch how the Bollywood actors are going to respond…