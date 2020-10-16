Kangana Ranaut Calls Bollywood As The 'Derogatory Word' And Says It Is Copied From Hollywood

Bollywood's ace actress and fire brand Kangana Ranaut has once again created a controversy with her Twitter post… This time, she directly defamed Bollywood and called it as the 'Derogatory Word' and also says that it is all copied and stolen from Hollywood. Kangana started targeting Bollywood after the Sushant Singh's sudden demise and blamed Bollywood for his death. She also doled out that drugs are common in B-Town parties and suggested the Government to take a look in this issue. But today, she has created noise on social media by defaming Bollywood.





There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD #IndiaRejectBollywood

most ridiculous word BOLLYWOOD itself copied and stolen from HOLLYWOOD. Please reject this derogatory word #IndiaRejectBollywood 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 15, 2020



In this tweet, she wrote, "There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD #IndiaRejectBollywood



most ridiculous word BOLLYWOOD itself copied and stolen from HOLLYWOOD. Please reject this derogatory word #IndiaRejectBollywood".

With this tweet, this 'Queen' actress has taken a jibe at Bollywood and asked to reject the Hindi Film Industry.

It is all known that Bollywood production houses have come together and filed a suit in High Court for slandering Bollywood. Kangana also tweeted on this issue and slammed Bollywood…





Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack https://t.co/TORYVWQYa0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020







She wrote, "Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack".

Not only on this issue, Kangana stays active on social media and drops her views on many happenings. She even put out her thought in the controversial Tanisq Jewelers advertisement…





As Hindus we need to be absolutely conscious of what these creative terrorists are injecting in to our subconscious, we must scrutinise, debate and evaluate what is the outcome of any perception that is fed to us, this is the only way to save our civilisation #tanishq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020











This advert is wrong on many levels, Hindu bahu is living with the family for significant amount of time but acceptance happens only when she is carrying their heir. So what is she just a set of ovaries?This advert does not only promote love-jihad but also sexism #tanishq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020







Well, her latest tweet on Bollywood is definitely a controversial thing… We need to wait and watch how the Bollywood actors are going to respond…