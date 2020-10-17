Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Maharashtra Government As 'Pappu Sena' Gives Back A Strong Reply On Mumbai Police's FIR

It is already known that Mumbai Police have been directed by Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court to file an FIR on Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel as they are spreading communal hatred and dividing communities with their social media posts.

Well, Kangana Ranaut who is a firebrand of Bollywood, came up with a strong reply and slammed Maharashtra Government in this issue… This 'Queen' actress took to her Twitter and dropped a few beautiful sun-kissed pics of her along with a strong counter…





Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today's celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon ❤️#Navratri pic.twitter.com/qRW8HVNf0F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020





Kangana looked beautiful in the Navratri special outfit wearing a golden red kurti-skirt. She sported in a red coloutred printed slit kurta and teamed it with a light-coloured skirt. Even the mirror-work dupatta best complimented her festive attire. The sun-kissed pic showed off Kangana's charm. This 'Thalaivi' actress also wrote, "Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today's celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappusena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon Red heart#Navratri".

According to ANI media, "Mumbai: Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court orders registration of police complaint against actor KanganaRanaut and her sister RangoliChandel on allegations of a complainant that they tried to create a divide between communities with social media posts."





Mumbai: Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court orders registration of police complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut (in file photo) and her sister Rangoli Chandel on allegations of a complainant that they tried to create a divide between communities with social media posts. pic.twitter.com/U1p17CEnUs — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020





With this tweet, ANI confirmed that Mumbai Police are soon going to file FIR on Kangana and Rangoli.

Taking a look at Kangana's Twitter page, we find many controversial tweets. A couple of days ago, she slammed Bollywood and called it as 'Derogatory Word'.





There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD #IndiaRejectBollywood

most ridiculous word BOLLYWOOD itself copied and stolen from HOLLYWOOD. Please reject this derogatory word #IndiaRejectBollywood 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 15, 2020





In this tweet, she wrote, "There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD #IndiaRejectBollywood

most ridiculous word BOLLYWOOD itself copied and stolen from HOLLYWOOD. Please reject this derogatory word #IndiaRejectBollywood".

With this tweet, this 'Thalaivi' actress has taken a jibe at Bollywood and asked to reject the Hindi Film Industry.