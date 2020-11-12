Kangana Ranaut Dances To A ‘Rajasthani Folk Song’ At Her Brother’s Mehndi Function

Bollywood fire brand actress Kangana Ranaut is all busy in enjoying her brother Aksht's wedding. As she always stays active on social media, Kangana dropped a beautiful video from 'Menhdi' function and was seen dancing happily for a 'Rajasthani Folk Song' along with her sister Rangoli Chandel. Both sisters were looking clad in the traditional wedding attires and left the fans in awe with their regal looks.





Kangana and Rangoli are seen dancing for a folk song happily amid the 'Mehndi' function… All her family members are seen enjoying their dance and even the folk music team is seen crooning the songs by playing the music with bygone musical instruments.





This is Kangana's beautiful and regal 'Mehndi' attire… She wore designer Namrata Rathi's ethnic lehenga and was seen clad in golden traditional wear. The lehenga is enhanced with heavy gold border and sequin work. While the blouse had deep 'V' neck details. Kangana wore a choker and layered diamond neck piece and left her hair flowy by side-parting it.

This post also has the cute pic of the bride and the bridegroom… Aksht happily posed with his to-be-wife who was dressed in an orange outfit and floral jewellery.





This is another simple yet classy look of Kangana… She wore a brown chudidar which is enhanced with chikankari work.

Even Rangoli also dropped a few pics from the 'Mehndi' function… Kangana and Rangoli are seen applying 'Mehndi' for their dear brother Aksht and even the beautiful bride is seen flaunting her beautiful 'Mehndi' filled hands.



This post also has the candid clicks of Rangoli and her husband… She looked beautiful draping a plain pink saree enhanced with a golden border and teamed it up with a self-floral printed full-sleeved blouse. Even Rangoli's family members along with the groom and bride are seen happily enjoying the 'Haldi' and 'Mehndi' functions to the core!!!

