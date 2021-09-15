Kangana Ranaut Is All Set To Play The Role Of Goddess 'Sita' In Alaukik Desai's 'The Incarnation: SITA' Movie

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut who is basking in the success of her last movie Thalaivii has bagged another larger than life role. She is all set to essay the role of Goddess 'Sita' in Alaukik Desai's 'The Incarnation: SITA' movie. The makers unveiled the announcement poster and shared this happy news with all the fans of Kangana.



Kangana Ranaut also confirmed the news and shared the announcement poster on her Instagram page.

With the fire background, the title of the movie is printed on a metal plate which is enhanced with an Eagle. Sharing the poster, Kangana also wrote, "The Incarnation- Sita… Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists…With the blessings of Sita Ram… Jai SiyaRam".

Well, the director Alaukik Desai also mentioned a few points about having Kangana on board. "Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief."

Even the producer Saloni Sharma also opened up about the project and Kangana's role in this movie. "As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Kangana Ranaut on board our Vfx magnum opus. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting & daring. It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect." Kangana took to Instagram to announce the film with a photo and wrote, "Glad to be on board for the title role."

Sita: The Incarnation movie is being directed by Alaukik Desai and is produced by Saloni Sharma under the A Human Being Studio banner. This movie will be made in a total of 5 languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The story is penned by ace writer Vijayendra Prasad.

Speaking about other movies of Kangana Ranaut, she already has Dhaakad, Tejas and the sequel of Manikarnika movies in her kitty.