Kangana Ranaut Joins The Sets Of Chandramukhi 2 And Shares Pics On Social Media

It is all known that Raghava Lawrance is back with the sequel of the biggest blockbuster Chandramukhi after 18 long years. Being Thalaiva Rajinikanth and Jyotika's movie, it was a complete horror one and showcased a complete new tale on the big screens. The sequel holds Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut as the lead actors and the previous schedule of the movie was wrapped up last month. Off late, Kangana is back to the sets for a new schedule and shared the pics on social media…



Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2… with me team … it's a very dramatic look and situation… we are all very excited about it 🎭 pic.twitter.com/W6AIa5p2Ml — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 1, 2023

Along with sharing the pics, she also wrote, "Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2… with me team … it's a very dramatic look and situation… we are all very excited about it".

All the pics are amazing… Kangana is with her makeup team and is getting decked up for a queen appeal!

This movie also has an ensemble cast of Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Vadivelu, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Ravi Maria, Srushti Dange, TM Karthik and Suresh Menon. Neeta Lulla who is the official designer of the movie, also earlier spoke about Kangana's look, "To create a character who is the epitome of grace in every adaa, her looks, her hair, her stance and walk exude and portray the spirit of dance. To me, that is Chandramukhi. The film is going to be a beautiful yet challenging experience. I'm very excited to be working again with Kangana Ranaut in this project, her sheer strength as an actor lies in the ability to lose herself to the character she is playing. Can't wait to see what amalgamates in 'Chandramukhi 2′".

The team celebrated the wrap up occasion of the last schedule and shared pics from the sets.

Mahima

What an experience working with this power house of talent and an amazing human being @offl_Lawrence master . This film is very very special 🤩🤩 Can't wait can't wait !! 😍😍😍 Thank you #Directorvaasu sir @LycaProductions #chandramukhi2 pic.twitter.com/otLynyeX4H — Mahima Nambiar (@Mahima_Nambiar) February 23, 2023

She shared a pic with Laweance and wrote, "What an experience working with this power house of talent and an amazing human being @offl_Lawrence master . This film is very very special. Can't wait can't wait !! Thank you #Directorvaasu sir @LycaProductions chandramukhi2".

Radikaa

She also shared a pic with Raghava Lawrence…

This is a special pic of Lawrence and Vadivelu…

Chandramukhi 2 movie is being directed by P Vasu and is produced by Lyca Productions banner.