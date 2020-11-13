Kangana Ranaut Looks Classy And Regal At Her Brother Aksht’s Wedding

Bollywood 'Queen' actress Kangana Ranaut is enjoying every inch of her brother Aksht's wedding… From the pre-wedding festivities like Haldi and Mehndi functions to the royal wedding, she turned heads with her spectacular wedding attires and made us go jaw dropped with her beautiful outfits. Kangana Ranaut flew to Udaipur along with her family members for Aksht and Ritu's wedding… The gala wedding was a close family affair but Kangana spell bounded all and sundry with her custom-made and expensive regal lehengas…





Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives 🌹 pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020





Well, Kangana shared the pics from her brother's wedding and posed along with the newlyweds all in smiles. Aksht and Ritu were looking awesome in their designer wedding attires. Aksht wore a blue-shaded regal and intricate embroidered outfit and Ritu looked beautiful wearing the royal pink intricate hand embroidered lehenga. Her royal ornaments and traditional red chooda upped her bridal glow…





Bhai ki shaadi 🌹 pic.twitter.com/SJGf3mKQWf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020





Speaking about our dear Kangana, she just looked like a princess in her regal wedding attire. Be it her customized purple lehenga, heavy jewellery or the radiant makeup, all were perfect making our 'Queen' look heavenly and outstanding…

Kangana also dropped the details of her beautiful lehenga fulfilling the demand of her fans…









Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend SabhyaSachi designed the jewellery for me 🌹 pic.twitter.com/94ecK39xc0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

We are left speechless witnessing the beautiful look of Kangana… Speaking about her outfit, Kangana wrote, "Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend SabhyaSachi designed the jewellery".

Kangana enhanced her look wearing a designer blue lehenga with sequined strips and rich and intricate embroidered pink border. The purple blouse which is enhanced with golden handwork was a perfect contrast to the rich lehenga. Even her dupatta was filled with full of handwork and added weight to her complete regal look. This time, even her heavy jewellery also caught the attention. She picked a golden emerald choker and added matching over-sized earrings. The antique maang tikka and radiant makeup made us fall for her regal beauty… She opted for a fresh red rose bun hairdo which perfectly complimented her wedding attire.





Today post wedding rituals, our family went to our Kuldevi Maa Ambika for Darshan 🌹 pic.twitter.com/c7mUMHDcsY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020





This is another beautiful look of Kangana… The family visited Kuldevi Maa Ambika temple post-wedding… Kangana wore a dark green kurti which is accentuated with heavy border. The floral printed pink pant and light green dupatta gave her a classy appeal. She opted for a red rose bun hairdo and went with the same jewellery which she wore for the wedding.

Kangana is also seen seeking the blessings of Maa Ambika and offered prayers to the Goddess along with the newlywed couple Aksht and Ritu.