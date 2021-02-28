Kangana Ranaut Organises A Sunday Feast For The ‘Tejas’ Team

Bollywood's 'Queen' actress Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of a pilot in the most-awaited movie 'Tejas'… The shooting of this flick is going at a brisk pace and to make her team happy, Kangana has organized a Sunday feast at her home… She dropped the pics on her Instagram and showed off a glimpse of her get-together party…

Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family #Tejas

Happy journey guys 🌸@sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/SD5A87APu8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 28, 2021

The first pic shows off the whole team happily having chit-chat in the living room… Next, she posed with her director who is seen holding a glass of drink. Coming to the third one, Kangana looked modish wearing a sleeveless blue top and teamed it with a matching skirt. She posed in front of a mirror and looked pretty. Coming to the last one, it has all the yummy dishes being served on the dining table.



Going by the plot, Kangana will play the titular role in the 'Tejas' movie and essay the role of a fierce fighter pilot. This movie will deal with the historical decision of the Indian Government where women became part of the country's defence forces in 2016.



Speaking about the movie, Kangana earlier spoke to the media and said, "Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie."

Ritu and I worked on transforming my parents Mumbai house, sharing before and after pictures, how my parents preferred and what she wants, it was fun to work together with her on this, hope it inspires those who are interested in home decor🌸

Before ( parents liked more earthy) pic.twitter.com/W3y9J7bg44 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 28, 2021

Off late, Kangana also dropped the pics of her refurbished house… She and her sister worked on her parent's house located in Mumbai and transformed it into a modish one… "Ritu and I worked on transforming my parents Mumbai house, sharing before and after pictures, how my parents preferred and what she wants, it was fun to work together with her on this, hope it inspires those who are interested in home décor… Before ( parents liked more earthy)".

Along with this movie, Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi' movie… It is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.