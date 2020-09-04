Kangana Ranaut Reveals That She Will Be Back To Mumbai And Challenged Her Opponents To Stop Her If They Can

Bollywood's firebrand is now creating noise on social media with her continuous tweets. It was just a few days back, Kangana joined Twitter, from then she is targeting a few Bollywood biggies and also doled out that, many Bollywood stars are drug-addicted.

Recently she commented on Mumbai city and tweeted that the city feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir and called Mumbai Police a big sham in the name of a police force. This made many Mumbaikars turn angry and few Bollywood celebs also stood in support of their city and gave strong replies to her post.

Further many people also threatened her and said she should not come back to Mumbai. Well, this 'Manikarnika' gave a strong reply and tweeted that, she will step in Mumbai on 9th September…

I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le 🙂 https://t.co/9706wS2qEd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020



In this tweet, she wrote, "I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisikebaapmeinhimmathaitohrok le…".



Along with this tweet, she came up with a few other posts as well. She gave a strong reply to the netizens who spoke about nationalism…





All chaploos who are showing their love for Maharashtra must know I am the first Actor/ Director in the history of Hindi Cinema to bring Maratha Pride Shiva Ji Maharaj and Rani LaxmiBai to the big screen and I faced huge opposition during the relase from the same people 🙂 https://t.co/HMzDMcpdwQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020







Through this tweet, she said, she faced a lot of difficulties while releasing her Laxmi Bai movie and doled out, she is the first director of Hindi cinema who brought Maratha Pride Shiva Ji Maharaj and Rani LaxmiBai to the big screen.

इनकी औक़ात नहीं है, इंडस्ट्री के सौ सालों में एक भी फ़िल्म मराठा प्राइड पे बनाई हो,मैंने इस्लाम डॉमिनेट इंडस्ट्री में अपनी जान और करीयर को दाओ पे लगाया, शिवाजी महाराज और रानी लक्ष्मीबाई पे फ़िल्म बनाई, आज महाराष्ट्र के इन ठेकेदारों से पूछो किया क्या है महाराष्ट्र केलिए ? pic.twitter.com/o9kk5OpSba — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020





In this tweet, she posted her Rani Laxmi Bai's image and gave out a strong counter who threatened her and opposed her.







एक महान पिता की संतान होना ही आपकी एक मात्र उपलब्धि नहीं हो सकती, आप कौन होते हैं मुझे महाराष्ट्र प्रेम या नफ़रत का सर्टिफ़िकेट देने वाले ? आपने यह कैसे निर्धारित कर लिया की आप महाराष्ट्र को मुझसे ज़्यादा प्रेम करते हैं? और अब मुझे वहाँ आने का कोई हक़ नहीं? #ShameOnMahaGovt pic.twitter.com/XOB2vzaNYL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020



With this tweet, she commented on Maharashtra government added '#Shame On MahaGovt' hashtag.



Kangana Ranaut who is standing by Sushant's family from the beginning, also shocked the whole film industry by adding drug mark to the cine world.